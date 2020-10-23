Eric Andre says John Cena stunt gone wrong put him in hospital

Eric Andre has revealed that a stunt involving wrestler and actor John Cena left him hospitalised.

The US comedy star, whose The Eric Andre Show returns to Adult Swim on Sunday (October 25) after a four-year hiatus, said that the stunt for the new series was ill-prepared, and left him with concussion.

“John Cena did the stunt right but we prepped for the stunt wrong,” Andre told Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday (October 22). “That metal shelf came over and clocked me on the head and I got concussed.”

Andre added: “I went to the hospital immediately. I had like a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny [bump] on the side of my head.”

Kimmel joked during the interview that Andre was lucky to have shaved his head for season five, since it prevented the injury from hiding in his afro.

Meanwhile, the guests who are set to appear on new The Eric Andre Show season include Judy Greer, Blake Griffin, Luis Guzman, Omarion, Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, and Jai Rodriguez.

Andre spoke to NME recently about his shock comedy, Donald Trump and smoking weed with his mum.

The comedian, who is a vocal supporter of democrat Bernie Sanders – who dropped out of the US presidential race in April – addressed his fears about President Trump being re-elected next month.

Explaining that he does not support democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (“Absolutely not!”), he conceded, however, that voters have “just got to push Old Man Biden through the door of the White House” because “we can’t have four more years of Trump”.

He added of Trump’s presidency: “If this is the halfway point at the end of eight years, it’ll be a disaster.”