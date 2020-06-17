Eric Andre refused to let Netflix’s “middle-aged white people” cut police joke

Comedian Eric Andre refused to cut a joke about the police from his new Netflix comedy special, blaming “middle-aged White people” for asking him to do so.

Legalize Everything, which premieres on June 23, sees Andre pose as a police officer in the first sketch, dealing drugs in New Orleans.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Andre explained that Netflix employees (who he described as “middle-aged white people”) asked him to cut the joke in light of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests around the world following the death of George Floyd.

The comedian explained how he refused, saying: “I’m like, no, guys! This is the best time to do these jokes. This is what we need!

“We need to point out the absurdity of the police department and what a fucking hypocrisy and a disgrace it is. We need to point out police brutality. I am blessed that my stand-up special is coming out in this time.”

In the same interview, Andre explained why he had always disliked the Paramount Network series Cops in terms of the way the show portrays police brutality.

“Cops portrays cops as the good guys and poor people and Black people and marginalised people as the bad guys,” Andre said. “[The police] turn it up a notch for the camera.”

He went on to call the show “pretty corrupt”, adding: “It’s time to fucking hang up the jersey.”

The comedian will also star in the Netflix film Bad Trip, which he co-wrote and produced.