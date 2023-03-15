Eric André says crew of sketch show were “broken down” by “dangerous” Chet Hanks

Eric André has said he and the crew of his show were left “broken down” after Chet Hanks performed a “dangerous stunt”.

Hanks recently filmed an episode of The Eric André Show, a sketch programme that parodies late-night talk shows and features cameos from celebrities and celebrity impersonators.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the Adult Swim show’s upcoming fourth season – which will premiere on June 4 – and the celebrity guests that will be taking part, André recalled the day Hanks arrived on set.

The comedian said that Hanks drove a motorcycle around the set, almost knocking “a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous”.

“He broke our crew,” André added, describing Hanks as a “tough cookie”.

André then revealed that Hanks tried to prank the cast and crew, but it was edited out of the show.

Hanks, who is the son of Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, has struggled with substance abuse in the past, entering rehab several times before getting sober in 2018.

In November 2022, Hanks revealed that his parents had sent him to a wilderness programme for “troubled teens” amid his struggles with substance abuse.

The actor was faced with criticism after releasing the track ‘White Boy Summer’ in April 2021. In August, he sparked further controversy when he spoke out against COVID vaccinations, claiming that “there’s more evidence of UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you”.

“I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing – PSYCH! Bitch!” he said in an Instagram video. “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherfucking needle!”

His parents were among the first high-profile celebrities to contract COVID-19 in 2020 and shared their recovery after being diagnosed.