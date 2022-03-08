Esom leaves cast of ‘Taxi Driver’, will not appear in season two

Esom will not be returning for the second season of SBS’ hit action-crime K-drama series Taxi Driver.

Today (March 8), the Esom’s agency Artist Company confirmed in a statement to Newsen that the actress will not be reprising her role as prosecutor Kang Ha-na in the upcoming season second of Taxi Driver. Ha-na was one of the four main characters in the series’ first season, which aired in 2021.

“Her casting was discussed, but it is difficult for her to star in the new season due to scheduling issues,” Artist Company stated, as translated by Soompi. It is currently unknown if Esom will be recast or if her character will be written out of Taxi Driver season two.

Taxi Driver season one – starring Lee Je-hoon (Move to Heaven), Esom, Kim Eui-sang (Mr. Sunshine) and Pyo Ye-jin (VIP) – revolved around a mysterious taxi service run by a former special forces officer, who metes out justice on behalf of victims that have been failed by the judicial system.

In July 2021, two months after the finale of the first season, SBS announced that Taxi Driver would be returning for a second season. A timeline for the season second’s release has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Esom is set to star in three upcoming films. These include the upcoming Netflix original film Kill Bok-soon starring Jeon Do-yeon, the romantic-comedy movie Single In Seoul with Bad and Crazy star Lee Dong-wook and the coming-of-age film Starlight Falls alongside ex-Wanna One member Ong Seong-wu.

