Ethan Hawke is to play a villain opposite Oscar Isaac in a forthcoming Disney+ TV series production of Moon Knight.

That’s according to sources who told The Hollywood Reporter that the respective Boyhood and Star Wars actors will appear in a TV adaptation based on the classic Marvel comic character.

Moon Knight is described as “a mercenary who has numerous alter egos”, including cab driver Jake Lockley and millionaire Steven Grant. The character’s most memorable vocation is the human conduit for Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Advertisement

As per THR, Hawke will play the series’ lead villain, although it’s not known at this stage who that is. Moon Knight’s archnemesis is a villain named Bushman, a fellow mercenary who turned on the hero when Egyptian gold came into the picture.

Isaac is playing the titular character and is joined by May Calamawy (Ramy). The series is reportedly aiming for a March filming start date.

It will be Hawke’s first foray into the superhero world. He recently wrapped Robert Eggers The Northman with Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Anna Taylor-Joy, and Bjork.

Isaac’s next film is the highly-anticipated Dune reboot, starring alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista. Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic is slated for an October release.

The actor has also been cast in Francis And The Godfather as Francis Ford Coppola, the director of the 1972 classic, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal as producer Robert Evans.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was revealed recently that Isaac used to play in a ska band that opened for Green Day and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones in the 1990s.