‘Euphoria’ cast members Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow pay tribute to Angus Cloud

Several members of Euphoria’s cast have shared tributes to Angus Cloud, who died earlier this week.

Cloud, who starred in the hit HBO series as Fez, was 25. The actor’s death was confirmed in a statement from his family on Monday (July 31), which came just weeks after the death of his father.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Following tributes from Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, Cloud’s cast members Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow had now paid homage to the late actor.

Fike, who is also a musician, spoke of Cloud while performing onstage in Houston, Texas. “I guess I lost a friend of mine recently. He died the other night, which is wild to say because I don’t deal with grief often. I haven’t had a lot of death happen around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something. It was weird,” he said.

“I was on my way to get a massage, which sounds so fucking stupid, at the time, and I got this call. And it fucked me up, obviously. I still got the massage. I felt really stupid. He probably would’ve been like, ‘Yeah, go ahead,’ you know? Even this tonight, I was sitting in the green room, and it felt… You know when things just feel trivial? You feel really small, and the timeline gets sort of stretched out,” Fike continued

“I sometimes look at people like sparks. I zoom out, and I think people have wavelengths. If you zoom out far enough, you see some people — probably not a lot of us at all — but I think if you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid’s spark. You could see it from so far away, even if it was a short flash. He would light up a room, any room he walked in. He’s a fucking good dude. I felt stupid coming out here. Like, this is so stupid, doing a show and being happy. But he would’ve wanted me to do that. He would’ve been like, ‘No, do the show, have fun.’”

Watch Fike’s tribute to Angus Cloud below.

Meanwhile, Maude Apatow – who plays Lexi, Cloud’s love interest in Euphoria – wrote on Instagram: “Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

“Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever.” Apatow also shared images of the two together both on and off set.

Hunter Schafer wrote: “been trying to figure out what to say, but idk if any combination of words can articulate all of the big feelings. for now i just wanna say: Angus was a sunshine. to have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. i’m so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much.

i love you angus 💗 thank you for everything. my heart goes out to his family and all of his loved ones right now.”