‘Euphoria’: fans think Tom Holland has a secret cameo in new episode

Euphoria fans have taken to social media as they believe Tom Holland secretly featured in the new episode.

The actor has recently been “petitioning to secure a role in the show”, opposite his Spider-Man co-star and romantic partner Zendaya.

In the most recent episode, Maude Apatow’s character Lexi Howard put on her play at school, which most of the show’s other characters attended.

Some fans on social media claimed one person in the audience looked eerily similar to Tom Holland, sat a few rows behind Cassie and Nate.

Take a look at the post here, which has been liked over 225,000 times at the time of writing.

DAMN LEXI EVEN GOT TOM HOLLAND AT HER PLAY?? pic.twitter.com/ztnsKYSG9v — nevaeh🤍 (@fernlangdon) February 21, 2022

Asked if he’d want to appear in Euphoria in a video from IMDB while doing a joint interview with Zendaya, Holland said: “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed.”

Turning to Zendaya, Holland added: “I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season.”

Euphoria was recently renewed for a third season at HBO, with the final episode of season two set to air this Sunday (February 27).

Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming, said: “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”