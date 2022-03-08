‘Euphoria’: HBO responds to “hellish” shoot accusations

HBO has responded to accusations made about the set of Euphoria, with several claiming the shoot was “hellish”.

The network released a statement responding to allegations published in a report by The Daily Beast in February which described a “hellish” night shoot and refusals to use the bathroom.

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority,” HBO said in a statement obtained by Deadline, in response to allegations of SAG-AFTRA violations.

“The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer.

“We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

SAG-AFTRA has not yet responded to the allegations.

Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett in Euphoria, recently discussed her hopes for a possible redemption arc for her character in the third season.

“There’s a dark place that hits right in the middle of the season,” Zendaya said about Rue’s drug relapse. “And it was painful for everyone involved with making it. I know it was painful for me and I think it got to the point of, ‘We can’t leave her here. This can’t be the end of her story. There has to be some hope at the end of this. Something beautiful at the end of all this pain.’

“I think that’s what we need. I think that’s what the world needs. So, if you can hold onto that, if you can bear with her through those painful moments, if you can still root for her, then maybe there is some hope at the end.”