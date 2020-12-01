The trailer for the upcoming Euphoria special has just been released – you can watch it below.

The episode is the first in a two-part special acting as a bridge between season one and season two, which was delayed in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Part one will focus on Rue, played by Zendaya – who won an Emmy Award for her performance in season one earlier this year.

Advertisement

Check out the teaser trailer here:

‘Trouble Don’t Last Always’ will be streaming via HBO from December 6, and will focus on Rue aiming to celebrate the festive season. The episode was written and directed by Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson.

Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in the show, teased what to expect for her character’s future in the next season.

“I can’t really talk about any of the scripts, but they’re amazing,” Sweeney told NME. “Cassie definitely goes through the wringer again. I know what happens [to her] but I don’t want to give it away.”

Advertisement

She also added that the two special bridge episodes are “like the COVID limited special edition,” explaining that they are “so we can give the audience a little something to tide them over.”

Zendaya had also said earlier this year that pre-production on season two had begun before the global lockdown was enforced in March.

“We were headed into season two and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things and then obviously everything happened and we got shut down, literally like two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting,” she said.

The release date for season two of Euphoria is yet to be confirmed. Here’s everything you need to know so far.