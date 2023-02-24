‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud reportedly sought by authorities in connection with hit-and-run in Los Angeles

Euphoria star Angus Cloud is reportedly being sought by authorities in connection with a hit-and-run in Los Angeles.

Cloud, who plays drug dealer Fezco in the HBO drama, and another male were allegedly driving an SUV that rear-ended a Toyota in Marina Del Rey before driving away without stopping, according to TMZ.

At least one passenger in the Toyota reportedly suffered injuries to her legs and arms and police sources claim that “while the Euphoria star is not officially a suspect in the case, his name has been floated for possible involvement,” and they would like to speak to him.

The California Highway Patrol also told The LA Times that “at this time we’re only receiving information that they were describing the driver as an actor in Euphoria.”

Officer Alec Pereyda added: “We cannot confirm or deny if it is Angus Cloud or not, but we do have information with people describing him as an actor in Euphoria.”

Meanwhile, Cloud previously told NME that fame and having people recognise him on the street is still a “strange” new thing he’s trying to get used to.

“It’s surreal, everybody knows me [now]. It’s weird,” he added.

Elsewhere, Zendaya recently picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria, marking the second time she has won the accolade for her portrayal of Rue Bennett on the hit HBO series.

She previously took home the same award in 2020, becoming the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama twice. At 26, she is also the youngest actress ever to win two Emmy awards.

HBO are currently working on the third season of Euphoria. In a five-star review of Euphoria season two, NME said it was “darker, tougher and more intense” than the first series.