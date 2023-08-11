‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s mother shares his first audition tape

Cloud says that he likes “all good music” but mainly listens to hip-hop and tells the Euphoria casting team his “favourite artists are [his] friends”.

Elsewhere in the clip, Angus is asked about the best and worst parts of his life. He replies: “Shit, it’s the freedom, and… I don’t know. Just the love that I have to give and to receive, you know what I’m saying? Everywhere, surrounded by it.

“Just blessed to be alive – I don’t know if it’s the best part of my life, you know. But just being alive.”

Last week, Cloud’s mother refuted claims that her son died by suicide, instead suggesting that his passing was caused by an accidental overdose.

The news of his death was first announced by TMZ, with a statement of confirmation from his family. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said.

They continued: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Tributes to actor have been flooding in following his passing, with Euphoria stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and many more sharing heartfelt messages.