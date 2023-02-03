‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry charged after allegedly stealing clothes

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry has reportedly been charged with theft after she supposedly stole an item of clothing.

The actor – who is also a former adult film star – is most famous for appearing in the teen TV drama as drug addict Faye. Cherry is accused of stealing a shirt from a shop in her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

According to legal documents obtained by People [via The Independent], Cherry was charged on January 23. The alleged shoplifting incident is said to have taken place in December of last year at the Building Character shopping centre.

Cherry’s representatives have denied the claims. Speaking to TMZ, representatives for Cherry sad that the incident occurred when “there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card”.

According to witnesses, Cherry allegedly took the shirt into a dressing room and then left without paying. The actor is believed, however, to have paid for other items on a credit card. Police claimed that Cherry admitted that she took the blouse and returned it to the police officer.

The star’s rep, however, is believed to have denied this. “In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else,” they said.

Cherry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 22.

Euphoria has aired for two seasons and gained widespread acclaim. Though a third season is confirmed to be in the works, the new season currently has no release date.