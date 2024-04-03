‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer won’t do transgender roles anymore

Hunter Schafer has said that she no longer wants to play transgender roles.

Schafer, 25, became well known for her acclaimed performance as transgender high schooler Jules Vaughn on the HBO hit series Euphoria.

She is also known for voicing the English dubbed version of Japanese animated sci-fi movie Belle, and more recently for playing Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.

Now, Schafer reveals that she doesn’t want to play any more transgender characters.

Speaking with GQ, she said: “I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on.”

“I’ve gotten offered tonnes of trans roles, and I just don’t want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it.”

She explained how she sometimes feels guilty given her responsibility in the trans community: “I know for a fact that I’m one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and I do feel a sense of responsibility, and maybe a little bit of guilt, for not being more of a spokesperson.”

However, she added that she feels continuing to play transgender roles may not be the most effective way to help the community.

“But ultimately, I really do believe that not making it the centrepiece to what I’m doing will allow me to get further. And I think getting further and doing awesome shit, in the interest of ‘the movement,’ will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time.”

Schafer is set to return as Jules for the third season of Euphoria, which has been delayed multiple times.