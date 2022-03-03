‘Euphoria’ star Javon Walton teases return for Ashtray in season three

Euphoria actor Javon Walton has hinted his character Ashtray could return in the show’s third season.

In the season two finale, Ashtray stabs a fellow drug dealer which spirals into a shoot out with an entire SWAT team. During the tussle, trapped inside a bathroom, he accidentally wounds his brother Fez (Angus Cloud) before getting shot himself by the law enforcement officers.

It appeared that Ashtray was killed, but Walton has teased that his character isn’t ruled out for a return in season three.

Advertisement

Asked by Entertainment Weekly about the fate of Fez and Ashtray, Walton said: “Well you see him get arrested, so I’m sure he is going to be in the back of a cop car. And with Ashtray, we’re not a 100 per cent if he’s dead, because you saw absolutely no blood, right? And you didn’t see him fall.

“You did hear the bullet, but you didn’t see him get shot. So, there’s little things that could potentially bring him back for another season.”

Speaking about his hopes if Ashtray does survive, Walton added: “I hope he realises that drugs isn’t the right path for him. He needs to just focus on himself cause he’s given another chance at life if he’s back. So, you know, he needs to make the most of it. He’s a 13-year-old boy in the show, you know, he has a lot to live for.”

Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett, recently discussed her hopes for a possible redemption arc for her character in the third season.

“There’s a dark place that hits right in the middle of the season,” Zendaya said about Rue’s drug relapse. “And it was painful for everyone involved with making it. I know it was painful for me and I think it got to the point of, ‘We can’t leave her here. This can’t be the end of her story. There has to be some hope at the end of this. Something beautiful at the end of all this pain.’

Advertisement

“I think that’s what we need. I think that’s what the world needs. So, if you can hold onto that, if you can bear with her through those painful moments, if you can still root for her, then maybe there is some hope at the end.”

In NME’s five-star review, Euphoria’s second season is described as “darker, tougher and more intense than ever” and one that’s “already setting the bar very high for TV in 2022”.