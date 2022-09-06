‘Euphoria’ star Maude Apatow responds to being labelled a “nepotism baby”

Euphoria star Maude Apatow has responded to being labelled a “nepotism baby”.

The 24-year-old actress, who portrays Lexi Howard in the hit HBO series, is the eldest daughter of film director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. She has appeared in a number of her father’s films, making her on-screen debut in his 2007 rom-com Knocked Up.

In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter, Apatow said she was “sad” when she first learned of the criticism.

She continued: “I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I’m in such a lucky position.

“A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I’ve got to keep going and make good work.”

Apatow added: “It’s so early in my career, I don’t have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I’ll be really proud of the stuff I’ve done by myself.”

Also in the interview, Apatow spoke of the help she receives from her parents when working on her own projects, saying: “Dad always reads what I write, but I have to be at a certain point. I’ll wait until I’m almost done and then get notes from him.

“I get annoyed because he’ll come up with a better idea, but he’s super helpful. So is my mum.”

Elsewhere, fellow Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira recently confirmed that she won’t be returning for the upcoming third season.

The actress, who played Kat Hernandez on the show, announced the news via her Instagram stories. She shared an illustration of her character, drawn by co-star Hunter Schafer, with an accompanying message bidding a “teary eyed goodbye” to the role.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” the message read. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.”

“I put all my care and love into her”, Ferreira added. “I hope you guys could feel it. I love you Katherine Hernandez.”

An official premiere date for Euphoria season three is yet to be announced.