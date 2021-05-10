Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has shared a tearful clip on social media after receiving “fucked up” comments online.

The star, who plays Cassie Howard in the HBO series and has also appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, revealed on Instagram Live that she had received a hateful comment on Twitter about her appearance.

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” she told her followers. “And I would never actually do this, like ever. But I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.

“I know everyone says, ‘You can’t read things,’ and ‘you shouldn’t read things,’ but like, I’m a fucking person! I’m just sitting here with my dog Tink watching HGTV wearing my Snuggie.

#Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney turns to Instagram Live in tears after trending on Twitter due to a viral post mocking her appearance: “I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.” pic.twitter.com/M9viGqAjbf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2021

“People need to be nicer on social media, because it is really fucked up,” Sweeney added.

The actress proved to be one of the breakout stars of teen drama Euphoria, with her character going through some hard-hitting storylines.

Speaking last year to NME, Sweeney confirmed a “darker” season two with the show’s subjects getting into “more intense” situations.

“I can’t really talk about any of the scripts, but they’re amazing,” she said. “Cassie definitely goes through the wringer again. I know what happens [to her] but I don’t want to give it away.”

Reflecting on the season’s delayed production due to the coronavirus pandemic, she added: “We had to halt, of course, just to make sure that everyone could be safe.”

Sweeney has also spoken to NME about Halsey’s upcoming acting debut alongside her in The Player’s Table, revealing the singer brings “just a whole ‘nother level to the show”. “I think she’s going to blow the world away with her acting ability,” she added.

“She’s just so passionate about so many different issues and topics that the show hits on. I think she’s really going to be able to bring that to a whole new level and deepen it and make it more impactful.”