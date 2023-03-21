‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney shares thoughts on “nepo babies”: “I started from ground zero”

Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney has shared her thoughts on “nepo babies” in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the actress noted how difficult it was for her to get into the industry, while many others effortlessly gain success due to their family connections.

“I might have had to work longer to get through the same door they were able to walk through. But there’s nothing I can do,” she said.

“I had no idea getting into this industry how many people have connections,” she continued. “I started from ground zero, and I know how fucking hard it is. Now I see how someone can just walk in a door, and I’m like, ‘I worked my fucking ass off for ten years for this’.”

The term “nepo baby” refers to a person who has achieved success in their chosen profession thanks to their family connections.

Sweeney’s Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow – who is the daughter of Hollywood director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann – has previously been labelled with the phrase.

Responding to the criticism in 2022 interview with Net-a-Porter, Apatow said: “I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I’m in such a lucky position.

“A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I’ve got to keep going and make good work.”

Apatow added: “It’s so early in my career, I don’t have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I’ll be really proud of the stuff I’ve done by myself.”

In July 2022, Sweeney revealed that she couldn’t afford to stop working, claiming: “They don’t pay actors like they used to.”

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney said. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”