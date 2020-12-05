‘Euphoria’ star teases “truly fantastic” season 2

Euphoria star Colman Domingo has teased the show’s second season, calling it “fantastic”.

The Zendaya-starring HBO show is set to return imminently with a two-part special of bridge episodes between seasons, the first of which airs tomorrow (December 6).

Ahead of the new specials, Domingo, who plays Ali in the show, discussed the show’s return, and his excitement for the new season.

Advertisement

“It’s fantastic,” he told Digital Spy. “I thought it was truly fantastic. But also, [showrunner] Sam [Levinson] is also truly of the moment, so I question whether or not the scripts will still be the same because he wants to respond to the moment that we’re actually living in.

Elaborating on of-the-moment topics such as Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter protests that took place across this summer, Domingo said Levinson was “very interested” in working these topics into storylines.

“Sam is very astute and interested in the world, and letting the show hold a mirror up to society, and deconstruct it, and smash it over the head with a hammer, so I feel he would do all of it.”

As for his own character’s future, Domingo added: “We will see a bit more of Ali. I think that we will start to peel away the layers to find out what made Ali, Ali. I think that he will be a bit more integral when it comes to the show.”

Advertisement

Last week, Zendaya gave fans a first glimpse at Euphoria’s upcoming double-header. It comes after the actress explained why Euphoria was opting for the bridge episodes between seasons earlier this year. “We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe,” she explained.