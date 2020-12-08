‘Euphoria’ teases second special episode airing in 2021

Euphoria has shared details about the second upcoming special episode.

Following ‘Part 1: Rue’ which focuses on Zendaya’s character Rue, the next episode will follow Jules, played by Hunter Schafer.

‘Part 2: Jules’, more specifically titled ‘F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob’ is scheduled to air on HBOMax on January 24, 2021.

The episode was directed by Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson, and was co-written and co-executive produced by Schafer.

Part 2 will see Jules reflect on her year during the Christmas break, looking back on her memories with Rue before she was left to get on the train on her own.

Part 1 aired yesterday (December 7) on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

In a five-star review of the episode, NME said: “The premise of this first bridge episode may be simple, but its effects are impressively powerful, taking us deep into a nuanced character study of a girl who’s lost, lonely and struggling to find a way out.

“Where things go from here is still unclear but, in beginning to unpick Rue’s current mindset, it gives us a better understanding of her as a whole.

Season 2 of Euphoria was put on hold earlier this year, when pre-production was suspended in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Zendaya explained: “We were headed into season two and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things and then obviously everything happened and we got shut down, literally like two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting.”