Eurovision-style singing contest in the works from ‘Drag Race’ makers

The brains behind RuPaul’s Drag Race and its spinoff shows have announced that a new drag-style singing contest is in the works.

World of Wonder will produce a new show called Queen Of The Universe, a competition series pitting queens against each other worldwide for the grand prize. According to the tagline, the programme promises “high heels, high octaves” that “will blow your wig off”.

The news was shared during ViacomCBS investor day presentation earlier this week, Variety reports, which in addition to the Queen Of The Universe news confirmed that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is set to return. The show places the best of the best queens in a competition for $100,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

In other Drag Race news, streaming service Stan confirmed recently that the Australian and New Zealand iteration of RuPaul’s Drag Race will officially air later this year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be hosted by RuPaul himself alongside judge Michelle Visage, and will broadcast exclusively on Stan.

“I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world,” Ru said in a press statement.

He also thanked Stan and New Zealand network TVNZ for “providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul and humour.”

Drag Race UK, meanwhile, is currently airing in the UK on the BBC.