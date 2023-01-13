Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Golden Globes win criticised by mother of serial killer’s victim

Evan Peters’ win at the Golden Globes 2023 for the controversial Netflix hit series, Dahmer, has been criticised.

Peters picked up the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for playing the infamous American serial killer. However, the actor’s lauded performance as Dahmer has caused consternation among many since it arrived on the streaming service in 2022.

Multiple families of Dahmer’s victims have criticised the series, titled in full Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, since its airing. Now, Shirley Hughes – mother of Dahmer victim Tony Hughes – told TMZ what she thought of Peters’ win. She said: “People winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going.”

Hughes explained her feeling about the show, and its acceptance by Hollywood (and viewers around the globe) by saying: “There’s a lot of sick people around the world. People winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going. This makes sick people thrive on the fame.”

She added: “It’s a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money. The victims never saw a cent. We go through these emotions every day.”

Hughes then went on to note that she felt Peters should have referenced the victims’ families in his acceptance speech. On stage at the awards Peters said: “I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.”

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 men. The Wisconsin-based killer mostly targeting BIPOC queer males. The show has faced criticism from members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as family of Dahmer’s victims, and others. Shortly after the show became one of Netflix’s biggest English-language hits, one victim’s family member labelled the show a “retraumatising” event.