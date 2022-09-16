Evan Peters is serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in trailer for Netflix series

Netflix has released the first trailer for DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters – check it out above.

The 10-episode series, co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician), will follow the life and crimes of the American serial killer, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.

A synopsis reads: “DAHMER shines a spotlight on the as-yet untold stories of Dahmer’s victims, the people who tried to stop him, and the systemic failures that enabled him to continue his murderous spree for over a decade.”

Peters stars in the series alongside Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins. Carl Franklin (Mindhunter) and Janet Mock (Pose) have directed episodes, with the latter also a writer on the series.

A second trailer is set to be released on Tuesday (September 20) at 8am PT/4pm BST, which will “go inside Dahmer with co-creator Ryan Murphy and stars Evan Peters and Niecey Nash”.

Dahmer was convicted of killing seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with some of his crimes involving cannibalism. He was killed in 1994 at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver.

Peters has previously collaborated with Murphy on a number of projects, including American Horror Story and Pose.

Speaking to Variety about preparing for the role of Dahmer, Peters said: “I’ve read so much, I’ve watched so much. I’ve seen so much, and at a certain point, you’ve got to say, ‘All right, that’s enough.’

“There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we’re not making a documentary.”

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is set to be released on Netflix on September 21, 2022.