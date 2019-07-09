Evan Rachel Wood calls out ‘Stranger Things’ for Jim Hopper’s toxic behaviour

She warned viewers not to date guys like Hopper

Netflix’s Stranger Things made its highly anticipated return to the small screen last week, but not everyone was thrilled with its latest season. Evan Rachel Wood recently took to social media to criticise the show’s toxic romantic relationship between Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).

In a tweet, Wood warned viewers to avoid dating guys like Hopper, describing his “extreme jealousy” and “violent rages” as unattractive and troubling. She also goes on to address the need to stop normalising toxic behaviour.

“Yes, I am aware [it’s] ‘just a show’ and it’s set ‘in the 80s’, even though this stuff was unacceptable then, too. But that’s exactly my point. It’s just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life,” she wrote.

Wood specifically pointed out a few major red flags in Hopper’s behaviour, for instance when he blew up at Byers for missing their date and started “policing every guy she spoke to”.

The actress continued, “She is allowed to stand him up without being screamed at. Especially when she is worried about her children. Priority number one. He also insisted it wasn’t a date and clearly he lied. She shouldn’t have rescheduled. He should have gone to therapy.”

While some agreed with her, others clapped back at Wood for blowing things out of proportion and defended Hopper’s character flaws. One Twitter user even tried to troll the actress by calling out Wood’s own character in HBO’s Westworld.

“You should never date a woman like Dolores/Wyatt from Westworld. They will legit kill you and reprogramme your mind to make you do what they want. To the point you commit suicide,” the user wrote. “They are not sexy like TV would have you believe.”

To which Wood responded, bluntly: “I totally agree.”

She added, “I play a robot who murders people because they wouldn’t stop raping and killing her for 30 years. Not saying that’s right either. Though some would argue self-defense. Dolores is as single as they come.”

This isn’t the first time Wood has spoken out against abusive relationships. Earlier in March, the actress opened up about her experience of domestic abuse and self-harm in a series of emotional Instagram posts. She also launched the #IAmNotOk movement, which encouraged other survivors of domestic violence to share their stories.

Stranger Things season three is currently streaming on Netflix.