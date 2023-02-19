Evangeline Lilly says she cringes at her acting in early seasons of ‘Lost’

Evangeline Lily has said that she finds early seasons of Lost hard to watch because she doesn’t think her acting was very good back then.

Lilly played the role of Kate Austen on the J.J. Abrams series, which ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2010.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Lilly said: “We would have Lost parties where the cast would get together to watch the show, and when it would be a Kate-centric episode, I would want to curl in a hole and die because I knew I was bad. And I still to this day will stand by the fact that I can watch the first couple seasons and I cringe because I’m not very good.” [via IndieWire]

Season 3 of the show, however, provided a turning point for Lilly. “I do feel like Season 3 was a turning point, where I went from ‘panicked, figure it out, just shoot from the hip, feel it, go with my gut,’ to ‘I hate this, I don’t want to do this, get me out of here,’ to ‘oh, I guess if I’m here, I’m stuck, and I’m going to stay, I should figure it out. And that was in Season 3, and I started to actually try to learn my craft.”

Evangeline Lilly is currently on cinema screens opposite Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which she plays Hope van Dyne, the Wasp.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “The point is, if you’re making a comic book blockbuster and you want to take on James Cameron at the box office, get a good baddie. In Jonathan Majors’ muscly brute Kang, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has one of the best.”