Every episode of ‘Scrubs’ will soon be streaming on All 4

All 4, the on-demand streaming service for Channel 4, have announced that they will soon be offering every single episode of much-loved medical comedy Scrubs.

The show, created by Bill Lawrence and starring Zach Braff as Dr. John ‘J.D.’ Dorian, originally ran for nine seasons between 2001 and 2010, which were broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK.

Every one of the show’s 182 episodes will be arriving on the streaming platform next Friday (May 1), thanks to a new distribution deal struck with the Walt Disney Company.

It’s very exciting that we get to revive a past gem of Channel 4’s programming as Scrubs comes in its entirety to All 4,” said Nick Lee, the station’s head of series acquisitions.

“It will be the first time all nine seasons have been available on All 4, so we can’t wait to relive some of the show’s best moments and have the theme tune ‘I’m No Superman’ going through our heads for the next few months!”

The final season saw an overhaul of the show’s cast, with the majority of the series’ regular characters departing and the location switching from the Sacred Heart Hospital to a university medical school.

Also known as ‘Scrubs: Med School’, the final season received mixed reviews, and the show was cancelled shortly afterwards.

Recently, Braff and co-star Donald Faison, who played Christopher Turk, reprised their roles alongside other actors to have played medical professionals on screen for a video paying tribute to real-life healthcare workers.

The video was organised and presented by former Olivia Wilde also featured Sandra Oh, Julianna Margulies and Neil Patrick Harris reprising roles from shows like House and E.R.