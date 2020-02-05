Every episode of ‘Seinfeld’ is coming to All4

Channel 4’s streaming service All 4 has acquired the rights to broadcast Seinfeld in the UK.

The first three seasons of the hit ’90s sitcom will land on All4 on Friday (February 7), with one season released every Friday over the next six weeks. By mid March all nine seasons and 180 episodes will be available to watch on the platform for free.

Netflix takes up global streaming rights to the popular comedy series, which is about standup comic (Jerry Seinfeld) and his cast of friends, in 2021.

Charlie Palmer, All 4’s managing editor, said in a statement [via Variety]: “In making it available for free, we hope to bring a whole new audience to a show that has already earned an enduring and loyal fanbase.”

Despite ending in 1998, Seinfeld has continued to be a lucrative brand, with Hulu agreeing to pay approximately $130 million (£100 million) for US streaming rights in 2015. Netflix’s five-year pact is believed to have cost the Los Gatos-based streamer an estimated $500 million (£384 million).

A couple of years ago Jerry Seinfeld suggested it’s “possible” that Seinfeld could return in the future.

Seinfeld appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show to promote his Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in 2018, when the host asked whether there was a possibility that Seinfeld would be rebooted.

“It’s possible,” Seinfeld said, before pointing out the audience’s reaction.