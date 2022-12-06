Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022

Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list.

The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike.

Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series Cooking With Paris, as well as YA hit Fate: The Winx Saga.

Advertisement

Steve Carell’s workplace comedy Space Force was cancelled in its second season this year, while the TV adaptation of hit game Resident Evil premiered this summer and was cancelled soon after.

In a three-star review of Resident Evil earlier this year, NME wrote: “Batting the drama back and forth between timelines, Resident Evil makes for a pretty wild zombie romp but one that, like all other pandemic-related projects, has already been outpaced by real-world events.”

Take a look at the full list of cancelled Netflix shows from this year here:

Gentefied

Cooking With Paris

Another Life

Advertisement

The Baby-Sitters Club

Archive 81

On The Verge

Pretty Smart

Raising Dion

Q-Force

The Midnight Gospel

First Kill

Resident Evil

Fate: The Winx Saga

Partner Track

The Imperfects

The Midnight Club

Space Force

Meanwhile, Netflix recently shared a list of titles joining the platform throughout the month of December, from Glass Onion to The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Robert Downey Jr. is also on the platform with a documentary about his father, Sr, while Alejandro González Iñarritu’s film BARDO will also have its premiere.

You can read the full list of titles here.