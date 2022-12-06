Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022

Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list.
The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike.
Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series Cooking With Paris, as well as YA hit Fate: The Winx Saga.
Steve Carell’s workplace comedy Space Force was cancelled in its second season this year, while the TV adaptation of hit game Resident Evil premiered this summer and was cancelled soon after.
In a three-star review of Resident Evil earlier this year, NME wrote: “Batting the drama back and forth between timelines, Resident Evil makes for a pretty wild zombie romp but one that, like all other pandemic-related projects, has already been outpaced by real-world events.”
Take a look at the full list of cancelled Netflix shows from this year here:
Gentefied
Cooking With Paris
Another Life
The Baby-Sitters Club
Archive 81
On The Verge
Pretty Smart
Raising Dion
Q-Force
The Midnight Gospel
First Kill
Resident Evil
Fate: The Winx Saga
Partner Track
The Imperfects
The Midnight Club
Space Force
Meanwhile, Netflix recently shared a list of titles joining the platform throughout the month of December, from Glass Onion to The Witcher: Blood Origin.
Robert Downey Jr. is also on the platform with a documentary about his father, Sr, while Alejandro González Iñarritu’s film BARDO will also have its premiere.
You can read the full list of titles here.