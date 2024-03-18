The 20th season of hit American medical drama Grey’s Anatomy launched this week, but what songs have featured on the show so far?

The show, which has been airing on ABC since 2005, is the network’s longest-running scripted primetime show, and has received a total of 38 Emmy Awards over its two-decade run to date.

The new season sees Ellen Pompeo return once again as Dr. Meredith Grey, chief of general surgery at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It is the first season, however, not to feature Kelly McCreary or Scott Speedman since their introduction into the show.

The new season premiered on March 14, and although most seasons to date have run for 20-25 episodes, it has been reported by Deadline that this 20th season will be limited to 10 episodes due to the 2023 actors’ and writers’ strikes.

This season also sees Meg Marinis take over as showrunner, after the departure of Krista Vernoff at the end of season 19 in 2023.

Pompeo is expected to continue to be the narrator for the entirety of the new season, although reports suggest she will only appear in four out of 10 episodes in person.

Grey’s Anatomy was initially conceived by Shonda Rhimes, who oversaw the show for the first 11 seasons before stepping aside. She has also served as showrunner for the spinoff series Private Practice, as well as How to Get Away with Murder and Bridgerton.

Here’s every song on the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 soundtrack (so far)

With only one episode of the new season of Grey’s Anatomy having been broadcast so far, it remains to be seen which songs will be used over the course of the ten episodes.

In the opening episode, though, is named We’ve Only Just Begun, which appears to be in tribute to the Carpenters song of the same name.

The following songs appear in the episode:

‘Head and My Heart’ – AG, Ruelle

‘We Only Go One Direction’ – Texada