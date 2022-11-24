Here’s every song on the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special has been released – check it out below.

Directed and written by James Gunn, the 44-minute TV special reunites the Guardians as they “set out to Earth to find Peter Quill the best present,” according to a synopsis.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn all reprise their roles from the first two films. New cast members include Kevin Bacon who plays a fictionalised version of himself and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

The special is scored by composer John Murphy, who collaborated with Gunn on 2021’s The Suicide Squad. He’s also known for his collaborations with Danny Boyle, having worked on 28 Days Later, Millions and Sunshine.

You can stream Murphy’s soundtrack below, which also includes an original track by the Old 97’s titled ‘I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)’.

Like the Guardians Of The Galaxy films, a number of tracks by other artists are featured in the special, which are listed below.

‘Dead by Xmas’ – Hanoi Rocks

‘Christmas Treat’ – Julian Casablancas

‘Mrs. Claus’ – Little Jackie

‘Just Like Christmas’ – Low

‘Christmastime’ – The Smashing Pumpkins

‘Fairytale Of New York’ – The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl

‘Christmas Wrapping’ – The Waitresses

‘Is This Christmas?’ – The Wombats

‘I Want An Alien For Christmas’ – Fountains Of Wayne

‘I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmas Is Here) – Old 97’s

‘Here It Is Christmastime’ – Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s

Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special is set between Thor: Love And Thunder and the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, scheduled to be released in May next year. The sequel will see Will Poulter join the cast as Adam Warlock.

This marks Marvel’s second TV special following Werewolf By Night, which was released for Halloween. The special, directed by Michael Giacchino, starred Gael Garcia Bernal.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special is released on Disney+ on November 25.