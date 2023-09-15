Here’s every song on the ‘Top Boy’ season 5 soundtrack

Netflix‘s Top Boy has come to an end, with its fifth and final season recently landing on the streaming service. The show’s conclusion dealt an emotional wallop to fans, along with yet another killer soundtrack – you can find the full list of songs below.

Created and written by Ronan Bennett, the crime drama follows drug dealers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane ‘Kano‘ Robinson) as they rule the streets in and around the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney, London.

The show originally began on Channel 4 in 2011, where it spanned two seasons before it was dropped in 2013. Top Boy was subsequently revived by Netflix, with help from Drake, in 2019, with the final season being the third produced by the streaming service.

Like those that came before it, the final season of Top Boy features yet another solid soundtrack, flipping between Brian Eno’s eerie score and a mixture of UK rap. You can find the full song list below.

Every song on Top Boy‘s final season soundtrack

Episode One – Step Back

‘U Get Me?’ – Guvna B (feat. Ghetts)

‘Decisions’ – Knucks (feat. M1llionz and Shae Universe)

‘Spirit’ – J Hus

Episode Two – The Tour

‘Winning’ – Kwesi Arthur feat. Vic Mensa

‘Summertime’ – FLO

‘Song 1’ – MINIKINGZ

‘Makossa Riddim’ – Juls feat. Haile

‘Torch’ – Suspect and Tiny Boost

Episode Three – The Birthday Party

‘Jeden Tag’ – PS Hitsquad

‘My Ones’ – Ty Leone

Episode Four – The Food Is Killing Us

‘Moment’ – Anastasia Maciag and Questy

‘Bun Fi Bun’ – IQ (feat. Stefflon Don)

Episode Five – Has It Come To This

‘Us Against The World’ – Strandz

‘Innocent’ – Giggs

‘Weakness’ – Poppy Ajudha

Episode Six – If We Are Not Monsters

‘Take That Risk’ – CB

In a five-star review of Top Boy season five, NME wrote: “Not a second is wasted, with big moments happening right up until the final credits roll. It seems certain that we’ll be talking about Top Boy for years to come.”