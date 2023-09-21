Here’s every song in ‘Sex Education’ season four

Sex Education officially comes to an end with its fourth season.

Created by Laurie Nunn, the Netflix show’s final season picks up as Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) face setting up a new sex clinic at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Otis, meanwhile, is also struggling with the distance between him and Maeve (Emma Mackey), who is studying at the prestigious Wallace University in the US.

New cast additions for the final season include Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner Smith and Eshaan Akbar.

What songs are on the Sex Education season 4 soundtrack?

Like with past seasons, Ezra Furman is a key contributor to the soundtrack, including three new tracks titled ‘You Like Me’, ‘Tether’ and ‘Honeycomb’.

The rest of the soundtrack includes various other artists, ranging from The Cure, Nina Simone, Confidence Man and Pearl Jam.

You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown below.

Episode one

‘Take Care Of Business’ – Nina Simone

‘Close To Me’ – The Cure

‘Vicious’ – Fat Girls

‘Boyfriend (Repeat)’ – Confidence Man

‘Lilac and Black’ – Ezra Furman

‘Any Way The Wind Blows’ – The Cold Stares

‘Rain Or Shine’ – Five Star

‘Forever In Sunset’ – Ezra Furman

Episode two

‘What So Never The Dance’ – Bootsy Collins

‘China In Your Hand’ – T’Pau

‘Work That Body’ – Diana Ross

‘I’m Coming Home’ – The Staple Singers

‘Do The Evolution’ – Pearl Jam

‘Hold On I’m Comin’ – The Voltage

‘I Believe In Miracles’ – Jackson Sisters

‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ – The Stooges

Episode three

‘She Used To Wanna Be A Ballerina’ – Buffy Sainte-Marie

‘Way I Walk’ – The Cramps

‘Dance Across The Floor’ – Jimmy ‘Bo’ Horne

‘Feels Like I’m In Love’ – Kelly Marie

‘Respectable’ – Mel & Kim

‘New Radio’ – Bikini Kill

‘Love Vibration’ – ESSEL

‘Cleo’ – Shygirl

‘Strut’ – Elohim & Big Freedia

‘BANG’ – COBRAH

‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ – The Go-Go’s

‘Tether’ – Ezra Furman

Episode four

‘Whip It’ – Devo

‘Dream A Dream’ – Bic Runga

‘Are You Man Enough?’ – Four Tops

‘Yes I Do’ – Stefano Richter & Gabriele Mustafa

‘Long Time Gone’ – Bachelorette

‘Dedicated To The One I Love’ – The Mamas & The Papas

Episode five

‘Rub It In’ – Jack Jersey

‘Tell Me When’ – The Applejacks

‘Don’t You Worry’ – Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford

‘I Found A Reason’ – The Velvet Underground

‘Sittin’ Pretty’ – The Datsuns

Episode six

‘Chapstick’ – Todrick Hall (feat. Trixie Mattel)

‘Faith’ – George Michael

‘Tell You (Today)’ – Loose Joints

‘With Or Without You’ – U2

‘The Gnome’ – Pink Floyd

‘Se Not Speaking’ – unofficial

‘Strawberry Letter 23’ – Shuggie Otis

Episode seven

‘I Got A Name’ – Jim Croce

‘Push’ – Pharoahe Monch

‘Youth Against Fascism’ – Sonic Youth

‘Volunteers’ – Jefferson Airplane

‘You Like Me’ – Ezra Furman

‘Last Goodbye’ – Jeff Buckley

‘This Time Tomorrow (In The Canyon Haze)’ Brandi Carlile

Episode eight

‘2 Become 1’ – Spice Girls

‘Honeycomb’ – Ezra Furman

‘Seabird’ – Alessi Brothers

‘That’s A Bet’ – Arnold Albury and The Casuals

‘Footloose’ – Kenny Loggins

‘Colours’ – Donovan

‘Let It Be’ – Aretha Franklin

Sex Education season four is available to stream on Netflix.