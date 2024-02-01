Here’s every song on the ‘True Detective: Night Country’ soundtrack so far

The fourth season of HBO’s True Detective, subtitled Night Country, is under way, with the third episode having aired on January 28.
The show stars Jodie Foster as police chief Liz Danvers, who leads an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station in Alaska.
Directed and co-written by Issa López, the series also stars Kali Reis, Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and the Oscar-nominated actor, John Hawkes. Episodes premiere every Sunday night on HBO in the US and are available in the UK the following day via Sky and NOW. The final episode is set to air on February 18.
In a five-star review, NME wrote: “It all builds to a climax that is far-fetched but also, in a way, completely authentic to López’s prevailing vision. True Detective: Night Country is brilliant winter TV: scary, suspenseful and smartly constructed to leave you pondering every last plot twist and shock reveal.”
What songs have appeared in True Detective: Night Country so far?
The theme song for this season of the show is Billie Eilish‘s ‘bury a friend’, a track from her 2019 debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.
Speaking about choosing the song, showrunner Issa López said: “I knew that the series was going to need a powerful anthem, a showstopper, honestly. When we were doing the titles, I tried several things and then I realized that the lyrics of this song seem to be written for the series. It’s crazy. It talks about a tongue, about burying your friend. It seemed that it was made for the show.”
The following songs have also featured:
EPISODE 1
The Beatles – ‘Twist and Shout’
Inner Circle – ‘Sweat (A La La La La Long)’
The Unthanks – ‘Magpie’
Pollyester – ‘You Are Amen’
Charley Crockett – ‘Black Sedan’
Unions – ‘Rescue Me’
Jim James – ‘State of the Art (A.E.I.O.U.)’
EPISODE 2
The Beach Boys – ‘Little Saint Nick’
The Barr Brothers – ‘It Came to Me’
Barry White – ‘You’re the First, the Last, My Everything’
Spice Girls – ‘Wannabe’
Johnny Cash – ‘I Love You Love You’
Agnes Obel – ‘Pass Them By’
The Beatles – ‘Twist and Shout’
KC & The Sunshine Band – ‘Get Down Tonight’
Agnes Obel – ‘Camera’s Rolling’
Florence + the Machine – ‘Seven Devils’
EPISODE 3
The Bones of J.R. Jones – ‘Sing Sing’
Georgina Birch – ‘Like I Do’
Lissom – ‘Limbo’
Marika Hackman – ‘I Follow Rivers’