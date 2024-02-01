Here’s every song on the ‘True Detective: Night Country’ soundtrack so far

The fourth season of HBO’s True Detective, subtitled Night Country, is under way, with the third episode having aired on January 28.

The show stars Jodie Foster as police chief Liz Danvers, who leads an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station in Alaska.

Directed and co-written by Issa López, the series also stars Kali Reis, Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw and the Oscar-nominated actor, John Hawkes. Episodes premiere every Sunday night on HBO in the US and are available in the UK the following day via Sky and NOW. The final episode is set to air on February 18.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “It all builds to a climax that is far-fetched but also, in a way, completely authentic to López’s prevailing vision. True Detective: Night Country is brilliant winter TV: scary, suspenseful and smartly constructed to leave you pondering every last plot twist and shock reveal.”

What songs have appeared in True Detective: Night Country so far?