Here’s every song on the ‘Yellowstone’ soundtrack

Yellowstone has quietly become one of the world’s most popular shows, with a country soundtrack to match the Western drama.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the series follows the Dutton family, owners of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch, and the conflicts with groups along their shared borders – including an Indian reservation, a cattle ranch and land developers.

Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly, the show debuted in 2018 but is currently in its fifth season, which began in November 2022. The 14-episode fifth season is split into two parts, with the show taking a midseason break from December 18.

Advertisement

The show has also spawned numerous spinoffs, including prequel 1883 and 1923 which focuses on another generation of the Dutton family. Another spin-off, titled 6666, set in present day Texas, is set to air in 2023.

Yellowstone features an original score composed by Brian Tyler, whose previous credits include Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age Of Ultron and the Fast & Furious franchise. You can stream the soundtrack for the first season below.

Each season of Yellowstone also features tracks from other artists, ranging from Chris Stapleton, Blur and Costner’s band Kevin Costner & Modern West. You can check out the songs featured across all seasons below:

Season one

Episode one – Daybreak

‘Save Your Soul’ – Joey Stylez ft. Blackkiss

‘Tennessee Whiskey’ – Chris Stapleton

‘Judith’ – A Perfect Circle

‘On The River’ – Whiskey Myers

Tumbleweed – Puscifer

‘Ashokan Farewell’ – Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

‘Trouble About My Soul’ – The Trishas

Advertisement

Episode two – Kill The Messenger

‘Thunder Kiss ‘65’ – White Zombie

‘Song 2’ – Blur

‘Bad News’ – Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

‘Goodbye Yesterday’ – Shaver

Episode three – No Good Horses

‘Howlin At The Moon’ – Bad Flamingo

‘Got Me In A Bind’ – Rusty Tinder

‘The Humbling River’ – Puscifer

Episode four – The Long Black Train

‘Sunrise’ – Ryan Bingham

‘After Hours’ – Brad Hatfield

‘Frogman’ – Whiskey Myers

‘Keep The Wolves Away’ – Uncle Lucius

‘Stone’ – Whiskey Myers

Episode five – Coming Home

‘Bar, Guitar and Honky Tonk Crowd’ – Whiskey Myers

‘Have A Cava’ – Jason Rebello

‘I Wish I Was’ – Maren Morris

‘All Choked Up Again’ – Ryan Bingham

‘Morning’ – William Wild

‘Sunrise’ – Ryan Bingham

Episode six – The Remembering

‘Claudia’s Theme (Version Eight)’ – Lennie Niehaus, Clint Eastwood

‘Uneasy Moments’ – Jason Rebello

‘Other Waltz’ – Jason Rebello

‘What Was Lost’ – Jason Rebello

‘Forgiveness Don’t Grow On Trees’ – Bad Flamingo

Episode seven – A Monster Is Among Us

‘Little Drummer Boy’ – Emmylou Harris

‘Without Your Love’ – Chris Stapleton

‘Wolves’ – Ryan Bingham

Episode eight – The Unravelling Pt. 1

‘Green Valley’ – Puscifer

‘Baby I Lost My Way (But I’m Going Home)’ – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

‘Broken Window Serenade’ – Whiskey Myers

‘Grand Canyon’ – Puscifer

Episode nine – The Unravelling Pt. 2

‘Late Night Mellow’ – Jason Rebello

‘I’d Die Without You’ – P.M. Dawn

‘Lord Knows I Tried’ – Bad Flamingo

‘Me And The Whiskey’ – Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

‘Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

‘Mercy Now’ – Mary Gauthier

Season two

Episode one – A Thundering

‘What Comes Naturally’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘My Diamond Is Too Rough’ – Ryan Bingham

‘Conquer’ – Kind

‘Ain’t Much Left Of Me’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘Mud’ – Whiskey Myers

‘Long Hot Summer Day’ – Turnpike Troubadours

‘Workin’ Overtime’ – Lainey Wilson

Episode two – New Beginnings

‘Breakdown in G Major’ – Eliot Bronson

‘Bread & Water’ – Ryan Bingham

Episode three – The Reek Of Desperation

‘Here & Gone’ – Mississippi Twilight

‘Montana Melody’ – Legrande Harvey

‘Fire’ – Bad Flamingo

‘Summer Of Love’ – Bad Flamingo

‘Up To No Good Livin’’ – Chris Stapleton

‘Train Rollin’’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘Whiskey And You’ – Chris Stapleton

Episode four – Only Devils Left

‘Hoop Dance Song’ – Yellowstone Cast

‘Inter-Tribal Song’ – Yellowstone Cast

‘Hills And Valleys’ – Jason Rebello

‘Johnny Cash (Man In Black)’ – Badd Wolf

‘Last Of My Kind’ – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Episode five – Touching Your Enemy

‘Nose On The Grindstone (OurVinyl Sessions)’ – Tyler Childers

‘S.O.B.’ – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

‘Never Be Ourselves’ – Savannah Conley

‘Reaper’ – Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

‘Good One Comin’ On’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘Scare The Devil Outta You’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘Welcome ‘Round Here’ – The Marcus King Band

‘Shakin’ Hands With The Holy Ghost’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘Drank Like Hank’ – Brothers Osborne

‘Prayers’ – Pete Sands

Episode six – Blood The Boy

‘Pearl Snaps’ – Jason Boland & The Stragglers

‘Start To Go’ – Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

‘Deep Down In The South’ – Whiskey Myers

‘Waiting For The Thunder’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘Headstone’ – Whiskey Myers

‘Take This Heart Of Gold’ – Watchhouse

‘All I Know’ – William Prince

‘The Killer’ – Kevin Costner & Modern West, Jaida Dreyer

Episode seven – Resurrection Day

‘Outlaw Shit’ – Waylon Jennings, The .357’s

‘I Hurt Too’ – Katie Herzig

‘Lucky Seven’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘Slow Burn’ – Kacey Musgraves

‘White Trash Story’ – Casey Donahew

‘Evening Blues’ – William Wild

‘Heaven’s Gate’ – Kevin Costner & Modern West, Lily Costner

‘Old Man’ – Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

Episode eight – Behind Us Only Grey

‘Alabama Pines’ – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

‘Broken Rock Freestyle’ – MC Redcloud

‘Broken Rock Freestyle Beat’ – PlanB-Strik9

‘Save Your Soul’ – Joey Stylez feat. Blackkiss

‘Warpath’ – Drezus

‘Axe’ – The Steel Woods

Episode nine – Enemies By Monday

‘Orange Bus’ – Brock Tyler

‘Love Someone’ – Honey County

‘Under Your Influence’ – Honey County feat. Spencer Crandall

‘That Would Be Alright’ – Lincoln Grounds, Thomm Jutz

‘Dreams And Gasoline’ – Rob Baird

‘Fast Stack’ – William Wild

‘You Can’t Bring Me Down’ – Suicidal Tendencies

Episode ten – Sins Of The Father

‘Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore’ – Chris Stapleton

‘The Weary Kind’ – Ryan Bingham

Season three

Episode one – You’re The Indian Now

‘Dark Thoughts Ride’ – Kevin Costner & Modern West

‘Mamma Song’ – Cody Jinks

‘Cigarette’ – Honey County

‘Good Corn Liquor’ – The Steeldrivers

‘Caroline’ – Colter Wall, Belle Plaine

Episode two – Freight Trains And Monsters

‘Sleeping Dogs’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘Party Like You’ – The Cadillac Three

‘Lady May’ – Tyler Childers

‘Condemned’ – Zach Bryan

Episode three – An Acceptable Surrender

‘What Cowboys Do’ – Casey Donahew

‘Revolution’ – Red Shahan

‘The Mercury’ – Turnpike Troubadours

‘Me And Jack’ – Jon Pardi

‘Where Do You Want It’ – Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

‘Gasoline’ – Whiskey Myers

‘Mine’ – Esterly, Kendell Marvel

Episode four – Going Back To Cali

‘We Don’t Run’ – Kevin Costner & Modern West

‘Ain’t Too Worried Yet’ – Bad Flamingo

‘Life Of Sin’ – Sturgill Simpson

‘Butter’ – Bad Flamingo

‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ – Motorhead

Episode five – Cowboys And Dreamers

‘Long White Line’ – Sturgill Simpson

‘Drunken Poet’s Dream’ – Hayes Carll

Episode six – All For Nothing

‘Straight Up Sideways’ – Lainey Wilson

‘Episode 3: Finale, Pt 1 (Origins, Villains & The Like)’ – Jomo And The Possum Posse

‘Kmag Yoyo’ – Hayes Carll

Episode seven – The Beating

‘The Valley’ – Charley Crockett

‘Turtles All The Way Down’ – Sturgill Simpson

‘Born Again’ – Tyler Childers

Episode eight – I Killed A Man Today

‘Me My Bottle And Nothing But Time’ – Gethen Jenkins

‘Tell My Mother I Miss Her So’ – Ryan Bingham

Episode nine – Meaner Than Evil

‘Snake Eyes’ – Ryan Bingham

‘The Way Of Life’ – Garrett Bradford

‘You Won’t See It Coming’ – Kevin Costner & Modern West

Episode ten – The World Is Purple

‘Ain’t Gonna Drown’ – Elle King

‘Dead Man’s Curve’ – Brothers Osborne

‘Small Town, Girl’ – Lainey Wilson

Season four

Episode one – Half The Money

‘Black Sheep’ – Hailey Whitters

‘Goodbye’ – TVA

‘Plain To See Plainsman’ – Colter Wall

Episode two – Phantom Pain

‘Black Otter Friday Night Intertribal’ – Yellowstone cast

‘Hey Delilah’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘Thoughts Fly Free’ – J.A. Maxwell-Saunders

‘Deeper In The Woods’ – Ross Shifflett

‘The Other Side’ – Ryan Bingham

‘Wishing Well’ – Ryan Bingham

Episode three – All I See Is You

‘Sleeping On The Blacktop’ – Colter Wall

‘Ain’t Got Much’ – Ross Shifflett

‘Blind Lover’ – The Steel Woods

‘Come On Over’ – Pink Shark Music

‘Together With Family’ – MIBE

‘Cherie’ – Thomm Jutz & Peter Cronin

‘All I See Is You’ – Shane Smith & The Saints

‘Caravan Of Fools’ – John Prine

Episode four – Winning Or Learning

‘All I See Is You’ – Shane Smith & The Saints

‘Lana’ – Bill Anschell

‘The Low Road’ – Shooter Jennings

‘Hands On The Wheel’ – Willie Nelson

Episode five – Under A Blanket Of Red

‘Brother’ – Jo Bring’s Plenty

‘Cowpoke’ – Colter Wall

‘All Over The Road’ – Blackberry Smoke

‘Flying Or Crying’ – Zach Bryan

Episode six – I Want To Be Him

‘West Texas In My Eye’ – The Panhandlers

‘Bottle In My Hand’ – Gethen Jenkins

‘Take It Easy Mama’ – Ryan Bingham

Episode seven – Keep The Wolves Close

‘Cowboy In Me’ – Tim McGraw

‘Don’t Come Lookin’’ – Jackson Dean

‘Only Memories’ – Bill Morgan

‘The Poet’ – Ryan Bingham

Episode eight – No Kindness For The Coward

‘Hurt So Bad’ – Jaime Wyatt, Shooter Jennings

‘Cover Me Up’ – Jason Isbell

Episode nine – No Such Thing As Fair

‘Chess’ – Honey County

‘Javelina’ – Red Shahan

‘Dear Rodeo’ – Cody Johnson

‘Broke My Heart Sweetly’ – John Moreland

‘Restless Ways’ – Gethen Jenkins

‘Hallelujah’ – Ryan Bingham

‘Brings Plenty’ – Mo Brings Plenty

Episode ten – Grass On The Streets And Weeds On The Rooftops

‘To Keep From Being Found’ – Hayes Carll

‘Beat Me Down’ – Wade Bowen

‘The Light’ – Tanner Usrey

‘Peace In The Pines’ – Kolton Moore & The Clever Few

Season five

Episode one – One Hundred Years Is Nothing

‘Shades Of Gray’ – Robert Earl Keen

‘Mule Skinner Blues (Blue Yodel No.8)’ – Dolly Parton

‘Whiskey Fever’ – Zach Bryan

‘Fire In The Ocean’ – Shane Smith & The Saints

‘Alex’ – Shane Smith & The Saints

‘Dance The Night Away’ – Shane Smith & The Saints

‘Happy Hour’ – Hayes Carll

Episode two – The Sting Of Wisdom

‘Cosmopolitan’ – Chris Hajian, Andrew Ezrin

Episode three – Tall Drink Of Water

‘Last Call’ – 49 Winchester

‘Willie Nelson’s Wall’ – Vincent Neil Emerson

‘Smells Like Smoke’ – Lainey Wilson

‘Off The Wagon’ – Isaac Hoskins

Episode four – Horses In Heaven

‘Big Sky’ – Bill Anschell

‘The Good I’ll Do’ – Zach Bryan

‘New Friends’ – Lainey Wilson

Episode five – Watch ‘Em Ride Away

‘Intertwine’ – Senora May feat. Chloe Edmonstone & Seth Avett

‘Far From Home’ – Aubrie Sellers