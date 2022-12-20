Here are all of the celebs that have criticised Jeremy Clarkson over Meghan Markle article

Many celebrities have spoken out against Jeremy Clarkson following his rant against Meghan Markle.

The former Top Gear presenter had said he hated Markle on a “cellular level” in a newspaper column, which prompted over 6,000 complaints.

Clarkson has been criticised on social media by many celebrities for his comments, ranging from comedian Kathy Burke to London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“As Jeremy Clarkson should well know – words have consequences,” Khan began in a tweet.

“The words in his piece are no joke – they’re dangerous and inexcusable. We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this.”

His Dark Materials Philip Pullman also criticised Clarkson, writing: “That Jeremy Clarkson can write things like that, and publish them unashamed, tells us all we need to know about the way Rupert Murdoch has poisoned and rotted our public life.”

Charlotte Church suggested that Clarkson “fuck off from public life” and that he “needs so much therapy”.

“Also Jeremy Clarkson, wow that poor bastard needs so much therapy,” she wrote. “All I can suggest is that he undertake some form of the hero’s journey and come back to the village ever changed or do civilization a favour and fuck off from public life.”

Jeremy Clarkson was also criticised by Carol Vorderman, who said that “we absolutely do NOT think the same” after Clarkson suggested that many people of his age have the same opinion about Markle.

‘NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to “everyone who’s my age thinks the same” No no no,” Vorderman wrote.

“We absolutely do NOT think the same. Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting “shame on YOU”‘.

Take a look at more reactions here:

This ‘hatred’ Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson claim to feel for Meghan Markle- while lying awake at night imaging her naked- is overt sexual obsession. It’s staggering that this is being played out publicly. — Sarah Kendall (@Sarah_Kendall) December 18, 2022

WTF is this ??

I don't care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse. https://t.co/ewU8bnykhj — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) December 18, 2022

Watched the rest of #HarryandMeganNetflix Still think they’re pretty great and I love their relationship with Meghan’s gorgeous Mum, Doria. Wishing them continued happiness and people like that colossal cunt, Clarkson continued pain with the thought of it. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) December 18, 2022

In the original column, Clarkson had said: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Referring to the Game Of Thrones reference specifically, Clarkson said in his recent statement: “I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future”.