Ewan McGregor condemns “horrendous” racism sent to ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram

Ewan McGregor has condemned the racist abuse directed at Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram.

The actor revealed on social media she had received “hundreds” of racist messages since the Disney+ show debuted, in which she plays the Third Sister, Reva Sevander.

“It seems that some of the fan base has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist [direct messages]. I heard some of them this morning, and it just broke my heart,” McGregor has now said in a new video via the Star Wars social media accounts.

“Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening,” he continued.

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022

“I just want to say, as the lead actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses.”

Ingram had said she felt like she had to “shut up and take it” and thanked fans who continued to support her.

“There’s nothing anybody can do about this,” Ingram said in an Instagram video. “There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. I question my purpose in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don’t really know.”

“The thing that bothers me is this feeling inside of myself, that no one has told me, but this feeling that I have to shut up and take it, that I have to grin and bear it. And I’m not built like that. So, I wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places that I’m not going to put myself. And to the rest of y’all, y’all weird.”

The official Star Wars accounts had also released a statement defending Ingram, saying: “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be racist.”