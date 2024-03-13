Ewan McGregor gives hopeful update on ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ season two

Ewan McGregor has given a hopeful update about season two of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Star Wars spin-off show, which debuted in May 2022, followed Obi-Wan’s (McGregor) journey to save a kidnapped Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and return her to safety.

McGregor, appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, was asked if he could give any updates on an upcoming season and whether or not it was happening.

McGregor went on to say that he is “waiting for the call”, suggesting he is keen to return but as yet, there’s still no news from Disney as to whether or not a season two will happen.

“I have no news to tell. I’m waiting for the call. I don’t know that it’s happening,” he said.

McGregor appeared on the show alongside his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who stars in the Star Wars TV show Ahsoka as Hera Syndulla. Winstead said that a new season of Ahsoka is now in the works.

Previously, McGregor has expressed his desire to return to the role, saying that “it feels really good” to be back as Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor said (via SFF Gazette): “There’s something that’s opened up in my heart again.”

Of a potential second season of the show, he added: “Hopefully, someone might think we should do some more…”

Speaking about Obi-Wan Kenobi previously, LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy has hinted that the show could return.

“I never say never, because there’s always the possibility,” Kennedy said last year. “That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road,” she said.

In a four-star review of Obi-Wan Kenobi, NME wrote: “Walking the line between nostalgia and novelty as well as shouldering the entire Skywalker saga, Obi-Wan Kenobi has one of the toughest jobs in the galaxy. As long as no-one tries to bring back Jar Jar Binks in the next few episodes, it might just pull it off.”