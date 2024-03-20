Ewan McGregor says he had an intimacy coordinator for sex scenes with his wife

Ewan McGregor has shared that an intimacy coordinator was still used for sex scenes between him and his wife.

The upcoming series A Gentleman in Moscow features McGregor performing alongside his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The pair shared sex scenes in the programme, for which McGregor said it was “still necessary” to have an intimacy coordinator.

Speaking with Radio Times (via CNN), the Moulin Rouge star said: “It’s still necessary, because it’s also about the crew, and it’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera.”

Advertisement

He added: “If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer.”

Continuing to explain the importance of an intimacy coordinator, whose job it is to guide and support the actors during intimate scenes, for example simulated sex, McGregor said: “It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle.”

He elaborated on the sensitive topic surrounding intimate scenes in films, citing his 22-year-old daughter Esther, who is known for her roles in Obi-Wan Kenobi and High School. He suggested that an actor of her age may feel inclined to do a naked scene, under pressure from a high-profile director, or in order to advance their career.

The Trainspotting star said: “Then five years after that, she could look back and go, ‘I wish I hadn’t. Why am I naked in that scene? It’s unnecessary.’”

Advertisement

“Now there’s somebody she talks to whose career doesn’t rest on the shoulders of this person,” he said, again explaining the importance of intimacy coordinators.

A Gentleman in Moscow is set to release on Paramount+ on March 29.

Elsewhere, McGregor has provided a hopeful update on season two of Obi-Wan Kenobi.