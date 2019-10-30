Ewan McGregor: “Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off was meant to be a film”

Production on the new Disney+ TV series is set to begin in 2020

Ewan McGregor has revealed that the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars TV series was originally set to be a film.

Earlier, this summer it was confirmed that McGregor would once again star as Kenobi for a new Disney+ series, by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy.

She also revealed that all the Obi-Wan series scripts had all been written and production will begin next year.

Speaking to ComingSoon.net, McGregor has now said: ”It wasn’t always going to be a series, not initially. When we first started talking about, that wasn’t really on the cards but everything’s changed so much, so quickly.

”It’s really exciting that it is now. I’m really into the idea to be able to tell the story over several hours instead of just one hit. I think it’s going to be quite cool.”

The series will consist of six hour-long episodes eight years after the events of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the last time McGregor appeared in the Star Wars franchise.

The series will be written by Hossein Amini (The Alienist) and directed by Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian). Chow, Amini, and McGregor will serve as executive producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Tracey Seaward (The Queen) and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm’s executive vice president, will serve as co-producer.

Earlier this month, an anonymous bidder paid $3,100 (£1,722) for the clip-on rat’s tail worn by McGregor in Star Wars Episode I: A Phantom Menace.

