Ex-‘Sopranos’ showrunner quits ‘The Batman’ TV spin-off over creative differences

The HBO Max show is an accompanying piece to the Robert Pattinson-starring feature film

By Will Richards
The Batman
Terence Winter. Credit: Getty Images.

Ex-Sopranos showrunner Terence Winter has quit the new The Batman TV spin-off over creative differences.

Gotham Central will come to new streaming service HBO Max, and is set a year prior to the upcoming Robert Pattinson film The Batman.

Winter, who also created Boardwalk Empire, was set to feature as both a writer and showrunner on the new show, which will be directed by Matt Reeves.

Sources now tell The Hollywood Reporter that Winter’s vision for the new show was at odds with that of Reeves’ and the other producers, and that the search for another showrunner is already underway.

HBO Max and the show’s studio, Warner Bros. Television, both declined to comment on the news, and there has been no statement from Winter himself yet either.

The Batman trailer
Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to pull on the cowl (Picture: Warner Bros)

The project, which serves as an accompanying series to the Batman feature film, was announced back in July, expanding on the world of this iteration of Batman, focusing on the Gotham City Police Department. Gotham Central is said to dig deeper into “the film’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City.”

Explaining the timeline at the DC FanDome convention, following the release of the first trailer for The Batman, Reeves said the film was set during “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne’s career as Batman, while the upcoming TV series would be set during “Year One”.

“You start to see the story from the point of view of these corrupt cops, one in particular,” Reeves began.

“The Gotham PD series will go into the corruption of the Gotham Police Department…it goes back to Batman Year One…we’ll see these characters from a perspective we’ve never seen before.”

No release date has yet been revealed for Gotham Central. After coronavirus-related delays, The Batman is now set to come out on March 4, 2022.

