Ex-Sopranos showrunner Terence Winter has quit the new The Batman TV spin-off over creative differences.

Gotham Central will come to new streaming service HBO Max, and is set a year prior to the upcoming Robert Pattinson film The Batman.

Winter, who also created Boardwalk Empire, was set to feature as both a writer and showrunner on the new show, which will be directed by Matt Reeves.

Sources now tell The Hollywood Reporter that Winter’s vision for the new show was at odds with that of Reeves’ and the other producers, and that the search for another showrunner is already underway.

HBO Max and the show’s studio, Warner Bros. Television, both declined to comment on the news, and there has been no statement from Winter himself yet either.