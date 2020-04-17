BBC and Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel Normal People is almost here – and now you can watch a first-look clip from the upcoming series.

Read more: NME compiles a list of the best TV of 2019

The 12-part drama series, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, arrives on BBC Three as a boxset on 26 April and will air weekly on BBC One from Monday 27 April at 9pm with two 30 minute episodes.

Hulu has described the show as “track[ing] the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud and intimidating.

Advertisement

“But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers — one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin, and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world, but Connell hangs at the side lines, shy and uncertain.”

In the new clip, Connell finally gets a better understanding of Marianne’s feelings for him – you can watch it below.

Normal People is directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room, The Little Stranger, Frank) and Hettie McDonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo and Italy.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Netflix is currently worth more than Disney after the streaming platform’s shares hit an all-time high this week.

Advertisement

The company’s market capitalisation of $187.3billion (£163.2billion) leads over Disney’s $186.6billion (£150.1billion) after the media conglomerate’s stock finished down 2.5 per cent yesterday (April 15). It seems investors are expecting Netflix to benefit from the coronavirus crisis with thousands more people staying at home.