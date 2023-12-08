Exclusive: Watch a new clip from ‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial’

Apple TV+ has shared a clip from the new documentary John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial – you can watch it above.

Released on the streaming on Wednesday (December 6), Murder Without A Trial offers a deeply researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder.

The three-part three-part documentary series is narrated by Emmy Award winner Kiefer Sutherland and features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos. It also examines the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, Lennon’s confessed killer.

Other exclusive interviews in the series include Richard Peterson, a taxi driver who was witness to the shooting; Jay Hastings, a doorman at The Dakota who heard Lennon’s last words; David Suggs, Mark David Chapman’s defense lawyer; Elliot Mintz, a confidant to Lennon and Yoko Ono; and Dr Naomi Goldstein, the psychiatrist who first assessed Chapman.

In the newly released clip, shared exclusively with NME, family friend Mintz reveals that Lennon’s wife Ono asked him to look into the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s death.

Elsewhere in the series, Richard Peterson, who witnessed the shooting, revealed Chapman’s unusual apology after killing The Beatles guitarist

“‘He actually apologised to us,” said Peterson. “He said: ‘Gee I’m sorry I ruined your night’”. The witness then responded: “You gotta be kidding me, you just ruined your whole life.”

Infamously, there was minimal investigation of the murder as Chapman waited at the scene and plead guilty as soon as the police arrived. He was sentenced to serve a prison term of twenty years to life for second-degree murder.

In 2020, Chapman apologised publicly to Yoko Ono during a parole hearing. “It was an extremely selfish act. I’m sorry for the pain that I caused to her [Ono]. I think about it all of the time.”

He was denied parole for the 12th time last year, meaning he will remain behind bars until February 2024 at the earliest.