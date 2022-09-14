EXO’s Xiumin cast in his first K-drama role in seven years

EXO’s Xiumin has been cast in a new K-drama titled Sajangdol Mart (literal translation), marking his first role in seven years.

On September 14, South Korean news outlet JTBC News reported that the K-pop idol will be starring as the lead in a new K-drama titled Sajangdol Mart. The claims were later confirmed by SM Entertainment in their response via XSports News later that day, as translated by Soompi.

Other details regarding the new series, including a premiere date, full cast list and visuals, have yet to be confirmed by the production company behind Sajangdol Mart.

According to JTBC News’ original report, Sajangdol Mart will allegedly depict the journeys of several individuals, who were all former K-pop idols, as they endeavour to open and run a supermarket together. The series will reportedly be helmed by director and producer Lee Yoo-yeon, previously known for her work on the web drama Best Mistake.

Xiumin’s highly anticipated role in Sajangdol Mart will mark the singer’s first acting project in roughly seven years, since making his acting debut in the 2015 romantic-comedy web series Falling For Challenge. He was involved in that series as its lead, starring alongside Kim So-eun, and subsequently starred in the film Seondal: The Man Who Sells The River that same year, alongside Korean actors Yoo Seung-ho, Cho Jae-hyun, Ko Chang-seok and more. The singer-actor is credited in film and TV with his given name Kim Min-seok.

Recently, Xiumin also announced the upcoming release of his solo debut album ‘Brand New’ on September 26. This impending release will make him the seventh member of nine-piece K-pop boyband EXO to go solo. He follows bandmates Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, Lay, Kai and D.O in doing so.

Despite not having released an official solo record since his debut with EXO in 2012, Xiumin has participated in a number of unique solo projects thereafter. These include his SM Station project single ‘You’, as well as numerous original soundtracks to K-dramas throughout the years, including 2020’s Mr. Queen and Falling For Challenge in 2015.