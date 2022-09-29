MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and more to join EXO’s Xiumin in cast for ‘Sajangdol Mart’

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin-young and more have been announced to be joining EXO’s Xiumin in the cast for upcoming K-drama Sajangdol Mart (literal translation).

The Great Show, the production company behind this new series, announced on September 27 via Yonhap News the series’ additional cast members set to join EXO’s Xiumin, including MONSTA X singer Hyungwon, Lee Shin-young and more, as translated by Soompi. Sajangdol Mart is currently slated to premiere sometime in 2023.

According to Yonhap News, Sajangdol Mart will depict the journeys of the members of the Thunder Boys, a disbanded K-pop boyband, as they take over the reins of a failing supermarket together. The series will reportedly be helmed by director and producer Lee Yoo-yeon, previously known for her work on the web drama Best Mistake.

Advertisement

Lee Shin-young (Rookie Cops, Awake) is set to play the Thunder Boys’ leader Choi Ho-rang, who now takes over as the owner of Boram Mart. Xiumin will take on the role of Shin Tae-ho, described as the previous main dancer of the boyband and cashier at the mart.

Meanwhile, Hyungwon will play rapper Jo Yi-joon, who now looks over the seafood section of Boram Mart. Rounding out the cast are Choi Jung-woon (The Empire), Choi Won-myeong (Wok Of Love, Witch’s Castle) and Produce 101 2 contestant Lee Sae-on, who will star in the new series as Boram Mart’s influential part-timer Oh Ye-rim, Thunder Boys vocalist and fresh meat section head Eun Young-min and Thunder Boys’ youngest member Yoon Sang-woo respectively. Rookie actress Kim Sha-na will also be appearing in the upcoming K-drama as Ji-na, a member of popular girl group Chain Girls.

Xiumin’s role in Sajangdol Mart was first announced earlier this month, and will mark the singer’s first acting project in roughly seven years, since making his acting debut in the 2015 romantic-comedy web series Falling For Challenge. The singer-actor is credited in film and TV with his given name Kim Min-seok.