Extra dates added to Alan Partridge’s ‘Stratagem’ UK and Ireland tour

A number of extra dates have been added to Steve Coogan’s upcoming Alan Partridge Stratagem tour due to a huge demand for tickets.

The comedian announced last week that will be bringing his infamous alter ego to the stage in a brand new show, heading out across UK and Ireland in spring 2022.

Now, following a huge demand for tickets which went on sale yesterday (May 29), Stratagem has added tour stops at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on April 28, Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on May 20 and The O2 Arena on June 1, the day following his previously announced stop at the venue.

Other arena stops on the tour include Belfast, Dublin, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Leeds. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

An official description for the show reads: “Alan will be touring the UK wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers.

“The show promises to be a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.”

The full list of 2022 tour dates for Stratagem with Alan Partridge are as follows:

April 22 – SSE Arena Belfast

April 23 – 3Arena, Dublin

April 28 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (NEW)

April 29 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

April 30 – Sheffield Arena

May 4 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

May 6 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

May 11 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

May 12 – AO Arena, Manchester

May 19 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

May 20 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff (NEW)

May 25 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

May 26 – Playhouse, Edinburgh

May 27 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

May 28 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 31 – The O2, London

June 1 – The O2, London (NEW)

Tickets for Stratagem are available here.

Alan Partridge returned to the BBC with a second season of This Time with Alan Partridge last month.

In a four-star review of the new episodes of This Time with Alan Partridge, NME said: “Sharp, funny and toe-curlingly cringeworthy in the way that only Alan can be, This Time‘s return is a comforting continuation of the Norfolk celeb’s recent revival.”