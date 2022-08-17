‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ in talks for a second season: “The goal is to air in 2024”

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is reportedly in talks for a second season, with the head of one of its production companies saying it hopes to go to air in 2024.

The ongoing K-drama about a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum is available to stream on Netflix in some regions, and has been ranking highly on the platform’s viewership charts since its premiere last month. August 8-14 marked its sixth week on the list of top 10 non-English TV programmes, and its third consecutive week at the top spot.

Earlier today (August 17), the CEO of South Korean media company ASTORY, one of the production companies behind the show, revealed to South Korean media outlets its plans to produce a second season of the legal drama. The last two episodes of the first season air today and tomorrow.

“Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” Lee said, as translated by Soompi. “The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024.”

The ASTORY executive added that there were no plans to replace the cast or the production team for the second season, and that they hoped to retain “more than 90 percent of the same members” behind the K-drama. According to The Korea Herald, Lee also said screenwriter Moon Ji-won is on board for a possible second season.

It seems that a second season has yet to be officially confirmed, though, as The Korea Herald quoted Lee as saying “the actors and distribution platforms have yet to decide”. Per Soompi, he said: “It is not easy to coordinate the schedules of the cast and production team, so we will have to go through a lot of discussion[s].”

ENA, the channel that broadcasts the first season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo in South Korea, has since responded to the news by confirming that discussions on a potential second season are ongoing.

Apart from a second season, Lee has announced plans to adapt Extraordinary Attorney Woo into a musical. According to a press release from the EMK Musical Company, three episodes from the 16-part series will be selected for a musical adaptation. The musical is set to be staged sometime in 2024.