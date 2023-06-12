‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ season two officially in the works

Popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been officially confirmed for a second season.

Astory, the production company behind Extraordinary Attorney Woo, recently confirmed to JTBC News and Dispatch that it has signed a contract with series writer Moon Ji-won to work on a second season of the hit K-drama.

However, Astory also noted that potentially lengthy production time for Extraordinary Attorney Woo, citing Moon’s prior commitments. The screenwriter is currently set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming film Deaf Boys, which is scheduled to begin shooting next year.

Advertisement

“Because Moon Ji-won is currently busy with the preparations for her film, she will not be able to write the script right away,” explained ASTORY, as translated by Soompi. “We think she will be able to start preparing the script in earnest after she wraps up her film at the beginning of next year.”

The production company also noted that neither Park Eun-bin nor Kang Tae-oh, who played the leads in Season One of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, have been confirmed to return. “The casting of the actors […] has not been decided yet,” Astory said.

Last year, NME named Extraordinary Attorney Woo one of the best K-dramas of 2022. The series came in third place, just behind Apple TV+ original Pachinko and slice-of-life series Twenty Five Twenty One.

Meanwhile, Astory previously received proposals for remakes of the series from multiple countries, such as the US, Japan, Turkey and Germany. It is currently unknown if any of these proposed remakes are currently in development.