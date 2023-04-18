F. Murray Abraham allegedly axed from ‘Mythic Quest’ for sexual misconduct

It has been reported that F. Murray Abraham was kicked off the Mythic Quest series following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The allegations were first reported by Rolling Stone yesterday (April 17), and follow the announcement that Abraham would not be returning to the Apple TV+ show for its third season.

When news broke that the 83-year-old actor was leaving the comedy series last April, little explanation behind the decision was offered, other than producing studio Lionsgate confirming his departure (via Vanity Fair).

However, one year later, Rolling Stone has suggested that the Oscar-winning actor – who also starred in the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus – was kicked off the show after “at least two concerns were raised” about his behaviour.

According to the report, made by a production source, the actor was given a warning while working on the series and instructed to keep away from some of the actresses on set.

Then, when a second incident was mentioned to the show’s creator and star Rob McElhenny – widely recognised for his work on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – Abraham was then let go from the show.

In light of the accusations, Lionsgate issued another statement to the publication, once again refusing to clarify whether the rumours surrounding the actor are true. “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” it read. “As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

Abraham has not yet commented on the allegations, nor has McElhenney, other creators of the show, or any of the actors.

Launched in 2020, Mythic Quest followed the plot of fictional fantasy/sci-fi author C.W. Longbottom (played by Abraham) and a fictional video game studio, which produces a popular MMORPG game called Mythic Quest.

Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim and Jessie Ennis also star in the series – which shared its season three premiere in November – and was co-created by McElhenny, alongside fellow Always Sunny colleagues, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

In the first episode of the new season, the writers gave the character of Longbottom an extravagant send-off — revealing that the character had been diagnosed with a terminal illness and decided to “script” his own ending by driving into the Grand Canyon, Thelma & Louise-style, then having his remains launched into space.

Last year, Abraham called his role in Mythic Quest a “special gift” in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I’ve done a whole lot of work and there are certain things I look for,” he said “One of [them] is community. To find that kind of connection and humanity is so hard because it’s so segmented.”