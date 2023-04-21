F. Murray Abraham issues apology following allegations of sexual misconduct: “I told jokes, nothing more”

F. Murray Abraham has released a statement regarding his firing from the Mythic Quest series, and apologised for ‘upsetting’ some of his colleagues.

It was announced last year that the 83-year-old actor would not be returning to the third season of the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, although no explanation was offered.

However, earlier this week (April 18), it was reported that his departure from the show was due to accusations of sexual misconduct. Now, in light of the allegations, Abraham has publicly apologised for his behaviour, and insisted that he never meant to cause offence with his “jokes”.

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” he said in a statement (via The Wrap). “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people.”

He continued, adding: “I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

The actor – who also starred in the second series of HBO’s The White Lotus – played the fictional sci-fi/fantasy author C.W. Longbottom in the first two seasons of Mythic Quest. The show stars It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, who is also the show’s creator.

According to Rolling Stone’s report, Abraham was given a warning while working on the series and instructed to keep away from some of the actresses on set after the first complaint was made. Then, when a second incident was allegedly reported to McElhenney, the actor was let go from the show.

In light of the accusations, Lionsgate issued a statement to the publication, but refused to clarify whether the rumours surrounding the actor were true. “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” it read. “As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

Launched in 2020, the comedy series follows the plot of a fictional video game studio which produces a popular MMORPG game called Mythic Quest.

In a similar situation back in 2021, it was reported that actor Jeff Garlin was written out of ’80s-inspired sitcom The Goldbergs, following multiple complaints about inappropriate behaviour on set.

Garlin, who played the character Murray Goldberg since 2013, dismissed rumours he’d been fired from the series following allegations of verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable.

Acknowledging the claims in December 2021 in an interview with Vanity Fair, he said: “We have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. Okay. My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace.”

“Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace – I don’t understand how that is… I am always a kind and thoughtful person,” he continued. “I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”