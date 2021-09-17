‘F9’’s Sung Kang on ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series casting: “How did I end up here?”

Sung Kang, who was last seen onscreen in Fast & Furious 9, has spoken about the experience of being cast in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The Disney+ spin-off show is due to hit the platform in 2022. Ewan McGregor has reprised his role as the leading Jedi master, and prequel star Hayden Christensen also returns as Anakin Skywalker.

Kang, whose role is yet to be revealed in the show, has said that he has had to keep “pinching” himself since boarding the Star Wars project.

“I used to dress in the cheap Kmart plastic Halloween costumes — [of] Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader — almost every single day from eight to thirteen years old,” the actor told ScreenRant.

“My friends and I would play pretend, we’d make our own lightsabers out of, you know, toilet paper centers and stuff like that…To be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars universe in front of me…just as a fan, to be able to be a part of that history is pretty amazing.

“I kept pinching myself going, ‘How did I end up here?’ And my character has a lightsaber, [and] it’s not a toy, it’s actually the real thing.”

In April, McGregor said the series will feel “so much more real” than the franchise’s prequels.

“He [Lucas] wanted more and more control over what we see in the background,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “After three or four months of that, it just gets really tedious – especially when the scenes are… I don’t want to be rude, but it’s not Shakespeare. There’s not something to dig into in the dialogue that can satisfy you when there’s no environment there. It was quite hard to do.”