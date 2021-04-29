The Falcon and the Winter Soldier boss Malcolm Spellman has further shared his thoughts on whether Bucky Barnes might be queer or bisexual.

Spellman had initially told NME that fans should “just keep watching” when asked about it last month, and has now shared more on the Fade to Black podcast.

“It’s hard, man,” Spellman said when host Amon Warmann asked if he had given it any further thought now the season had finished.

“Marvel has hella regard for the fans, right? But you also just have to let the characters… what do you do if another character, what if the Eternals show up on the planet? Because of the way these stories work, the events of the stories force characters into directions.”

He continued: “So it’s not like we step into a world saying, ‘A character is or isn’t this’. A lot of times, the best example I can give you, look what just happened in the last two Avengers movies. Where would you find space to send Bucky on a different trajectory? There is none.

“As he lives on, I do think the fans need to know the journey on what gets explored with Bucky or not, but really it’s up to the story the character emerges in, and then it has to happen organically. But no one says yes or no to anything.”

Rumours emerged last week that the team behind the Marvel/Disney+ series was working on a new film in the Captain America series.

Anthony Mackie, who played Sam Wilson/Falcon in the show, said he hadn’t been informed about his character returning yet.

“That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.

“What would be really bad is if the movie starts and I get blown out of the sky.”